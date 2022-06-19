boohoo group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.78 ($2.46).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 64.96 ($0.79) on Thursday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 335.30 ($4.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.29. The firm has a market cap of £823.46 million and a P/E ratio of -216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

