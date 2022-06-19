Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $209.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.82. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $16,701,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

