BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average of $752.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

