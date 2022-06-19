Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Downgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

