BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $119,608.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.19 or 0.05353227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00258832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00613802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00562583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00074261 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.