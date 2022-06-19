Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Achieves $1.12 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $58.89 or 0.00301322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $171.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,544.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00611658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.