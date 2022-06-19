Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

