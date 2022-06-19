Bismuth Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,094.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $970,190.16 and $2,094.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

