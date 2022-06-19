Birinyi Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

