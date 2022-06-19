Birinyi Associates Inc. Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

MSCI opened at $386.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

