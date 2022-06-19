Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 6.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.