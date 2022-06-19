Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 6.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.
Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
