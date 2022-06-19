Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.