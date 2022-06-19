Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

