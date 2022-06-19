Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

