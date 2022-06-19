Bifrost (BNC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Bifrost (BNC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bifrost has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $237,819.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,011.53 or 0.99969153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00120212 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,142,000 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

