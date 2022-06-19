BIDR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.62 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

