Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.01944860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00124927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00098617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

