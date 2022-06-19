Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,982 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.51 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

