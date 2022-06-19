Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $192,786.83 and approximately $11,670.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

