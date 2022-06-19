Berenberg Bank Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

