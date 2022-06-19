Belt Finance (BELT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187,916.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $187,916.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.