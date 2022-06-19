Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00077205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00239606 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

