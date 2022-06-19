Beam Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $3.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 116,741,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

