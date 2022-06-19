Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $201.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,086. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

