Beacon Financial Group Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.