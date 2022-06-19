Beacon Financial Group Purchases 1,477 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,121. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

