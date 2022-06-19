Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $60.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,906.87. The stock had a trading volume of 565,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,156. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,266.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

