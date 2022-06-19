Beacon Financial Group Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,005,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,117,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

