Beacon Financial Group Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

