Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.20. 11,262,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,444. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

