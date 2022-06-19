Beacon Financial Group Acquires 1,187 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,262,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,846,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,113. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

