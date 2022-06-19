Beacon Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,791 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $9.88 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

