Beacon Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $233,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $141.44 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

