Beacon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

