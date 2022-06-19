Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.54 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

