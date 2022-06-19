Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 8,609 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

