Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

