Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 205 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.