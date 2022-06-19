Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

