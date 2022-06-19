Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BCPC stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $112.57 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

