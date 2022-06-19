Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 129 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

