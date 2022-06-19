Bath Savings Trust Co Has $677,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

