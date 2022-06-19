Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,593,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

