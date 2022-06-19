Bath Savings Trust Co Has $37.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

