Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

VIG stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

