Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

