Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

