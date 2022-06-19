Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 1,980 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

