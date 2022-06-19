Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.