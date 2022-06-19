Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.39).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,683.60 ($20.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,751.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,658.87. The company has a market cap of £85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

